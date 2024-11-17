Mississippi Valley St. ends 15-game skid beating FAMU 24-21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ty'Jarian Williams threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State ended its 15-game losing streak by beating Florida A&M 24-21 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils hadn't won since Oct. 14, 2023, when they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-17.

Williams threw a 4-yard touchdown to Cameron Nelson with 11:35 left before halftime to give the Delta Devils (1-10, 1-6 SWAC) a 14-10 lead and they never trailed again.

Five minutes later, Williams threw a 60-yard touchdown to Nathan Rembert for a 21-10 advantage. Mississippi Valley State started the drive at its own 1 when the Rattlers' (5-5, 3-3) Levontai Summersett fumbled the ball at the goal line which MVSU's Erek Campbell recovered. On the play before, Summersett rambled 58 yards to the Mississippi Valley State 4-yard line.

With 8:53 left, Daniel Richardson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Gassett to reduce FAMU's deficit to 24-21. The Rattlers forced a three-and-out, but on their last drive of the game, Richardson was sacked for a 13-yard loss and fumbled the ball which was recovered by Donovan Parham.

MVSU managed to run the clock out over the last six minutes.

Richardson threw for 259 yards and a touchdown for FAMU.