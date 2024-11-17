SportsCollegeCollege Football

Mississippi Valley St. ends 15-game skid beating FAMU 24-21

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ty'Jarian Williams threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State ended its 15-game losing streak by beating Florida A&M 24-21 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils hadn't won since Oct. 14, 2023, when they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-17.

Williams threw a 4-yard touchdown to Cameron Nelson with 11:35 left before halftime to give the Delta Devils (1-10, 1-6 SWAC) a 14-10 lead and they never trailed again.

Five minutes later, Williams threw a 60-yard touchdown to Nathan Rembert for a 21-10 advantage. Mississippi Valley State started the drive at its own 1 when the Rattlers' (5-5, 3-3) Levontai Summersett fumbled the ball at the goal line which MVSU's Erek Campbell recovered. On the play before, Summersett rambled 58 yards to the Mississippi Valley State 4-yard line.

With 8:53 left, Daniel Richardson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Gassett to reduce FAMU's deficit to 24-21. The Rattlers forced a three-and-out, but on their last drive of the game, Richardson was sacked for a 13-yard loss and fumbled the ball which was recovered by Donovan Parham.

MVSU managed to run the clock out over the last six minutes.

Richardson threw for 259 yards and a touchdown for FAMU.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME