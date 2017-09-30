Naim Jones, Rashad Tucker lead Nassau CC to 54-20 rout

Naim Jones rushed 10 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown to lead host Nassau CC in a rout of Hocking College, 54-20, on Saturday. Freshman Rashad Tucker added 105 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Nassau led 7-6 after the first quarter but scored 35 unanswered points and took a 42-6 lead on Jeremiah Nelson’s 3-yard touchdown run. Nassau gained 406 yards of total offense and improved to 302.

MIT 35, USMMA 7: Joe Vitelli caught 10 passes for 92 yards in host USMMA’s loss in the New England women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. Quarterback Brice Moore struggled, completing 16 of 39 passes for 146 yards and five interceptions. He did rush 14 times for 42 yards, leading the team. Jesse Byorth made 10 tackles.