Nathan Grooms leads Yale to 35-7 victory over Columbia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Nolan Grooms passed for 234 yards and ran for another 89, leading Yale to a 35-7 victory over Columbia on Saturday.

Joshua Pitsenberger added 69 yards rushing and his two short touchdowns helped Yale build a 21-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs allowed 53 yards and three first downs in the first half.

Columbia was held to 194 yards of total offense, 74 of which came on the Lions' final drive that ended with Joe Green's 17-yard touchdown pass to Jack Larsen.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-2 Ivy League) piled up 459 total yards and five touchdowns against the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 1 red zone defense in FCS. Four of Yale's touchdowns came from inside the red zone.

Grooms completed 26 of 32 passes, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mason Tipton, who caught eight passes for 114 yards.

Green was 16 of 32 passing for 120 yards.

It was Yale's eighth win in the past 10 games against Columbia (2-5, 0-4).

