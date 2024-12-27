SportsCollegeCollege Football

Navy QB Blake Horvath's 95-yard TD run in Armed Forces Bowl win is longest play in school history

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath, center, runs with the ball on his way to a 95-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy won 21-20. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath had a 95-yard touchdown run, the longest in school history, in the Armed Forces Bowl against Oklahoma on Friday.

Horvath's score with 3:49 left in the third quarter tied the game at 14-14.

The previous record for the Midshipmen came during the Roger Staubach era, when Johnny Sai had a 93-yard run against Duke in 1963.

After faking a handoff, Horvath ran straight up the middle into the open field. Brandon Chatman cut off a pursing defender around the Sooners 20 and by time cornerback Woodi Washington was able to catch up, Horvath stretched the ball over the goal line while going down — though he was initially ruled short before a replay review resulted in the touchdown.

