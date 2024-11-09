Heidenreich and Horvath power Navy in 28-7 victory over South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Eli Heidenreich scored on a 60-yard run, Blake Horvath threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Navy defeated South Florida 28-7 on Saturday.

In addition to Heidenreich's 60-yard burst, the Midshipmen got rushing touchdowns of 20 yards from Brandon Chatman and 10 yards from Horvath. Alex Tecza caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Horvath.

Navy (7-2, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) had 321 yards rushing. Heidenreich led with 84 yards.

Horvath completed 6 of 11 passes for 58 yards. He had 56 yards rushing.

South Florida (4-5, 2-3) trailed 28-0 before Michael Brown-Stephens caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Archie with a minute remaining in the game.

The Bulls got 282 yards passing from Archie, who completed 26 of 43 with the touchdown and two interceptions. They had 60 yards rushing.

Navy remains one game in the loss column behind league-leading Army (6-0) and Tulane (5-0), who both played later in the day.

