No. 24 NC State's opener against Western Carolina delayed 30 minutes because of lightning

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 24 N.C. State's opener against Western Carolina was delayed Thursday night because of lightning in the area.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. before being pushed back and ultimately kicking off shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Students who had begun to fill the stands to watch warmups had to leave the bleacher areas at Carter-Finley Stadium. The announcement came roughly 45 minutes before the original kickoff time, but fans and players soon returned to make it only a brief delay.

