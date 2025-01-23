Pat Coogan becomes Notre Dame's 3rd offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who started 26 games over the last two seasons and often served as the team's pregame hype man, is transferring.

Coogan announced his intentions on social media Thursday and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

He joins fellow guards Rocco Spindler and Sam Pendleton as well as receivers Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas in leaving the Fighting Irish following the team's 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night, according to various reports.

Spindler, a senior, started 13 games at right guard for Notre Dame this season after initially losing his starting job to Pendleton in fall camp. Spindler started 23 games over four seasons and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Pendleton started seven games this season and will have three years of eligibility left.