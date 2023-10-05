Nebraska and Illinois each look for first Big Ten win on Friday night

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Illinois (2-3, 0-2), Friday, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Illinois by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 13-6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Each team desperately needs a victory to stay in contention for the Big Ten West title, and to bounce back from a humbling defeat last week. Nebraska was pounded at home 45-7 by No. 2 Michigan in front of more than 87,000 fans, the 392nd consecutive sellout in Lincoln. Illinois lost 44-19 at Purdue.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois’ turnover-prone and slow-starting offense against Nebraska’s defense. Illinois QB Luke Altmyer has thrown seven interceptions, and the Illini have lost four fumbles. Illinois has scored just 10 points in the first quarter this season. Altmyer is Illinois’ leading rusher with 278 yards. Reggie Love III (258 yards) missed the Purdue game with a foot injury and will be a game-time decision Friday.

Michigan's Derrick Moore (8) bats away the ball as Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) attempts to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Michigan defeated Nebraska 45-7. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: Virginia transfer Billy Kemp IV is a dangerous pass catcher who is tied for seventh nationally among active receivers with 209 career receptions. He has 1,967 receiving yards in his career. Kemp played in 50 games in five years at Virginia. He’s eligible to play this fall because the NCAA granted Virginia football players who were in their final year of eligibility an additional year. Kemp ranks No. 4 at Virginia in career pass receptions (192) and No. 10 in career receiving yards (1,774).

Illinois: Isaiah Williams leads the Big Ten in receptions (30) and receiving yards (446), and he’s tied for the most first-down catches (20) with Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Williams has at least one catch in all 30 games since he switched from quarterback before the start of the 2021 season, and at least three catches in 19 straight games. His 162 career receptions rank fifth all-time at Illinois.

FACTS & FIGURES

Illinois leads the nation with four blocked kicks (two on field goal attempts, two on punts). All-American Jer’Zhan Newton has the two field goal blocks. ... Nebraska’s trip to Illinois is the only road game for the Huskers in a six-game stretch. ... Nebraska won six of the first seven Big Ten games it played against Illinois, but the Illini have won three in a row since then. ... Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Aug. 28, 2021 in the Huskers’ last visit to Champaign. That game was Bret Bielema’s first as the Illini coach. ... A fire Tuesday night in a maintenance area under the horseshoe portion of the seating area at Memorial Stadium caused concern mid-week, but a structural engineering firm inspected the area and declared it safe, according to an Illinois spokesman.