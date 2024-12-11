John Butler named Nebraska's new defensive coordinator after 1 season coaching secondary

LINCOLN, Neb. — John Butler has been promoted from secondary coach to defensive coordinator at Nebraska, coach Matt Rhule announced Tuesday night.

Butler replaces Tony White, who took the defensive coordinator's job at Florida State on Dec. 2.

The 51-year-old Butler had been a defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills for six years before he joined the Cornhuskers' staff in July. He previously worked two seasons at Penn State, where he was defensive coordinator in 2013.

The Huskers ranked in the top 20 in the nation in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense this season.

“John Butler has been a great addition to our staff this season and has proven he is the right coach to lead our defense,” Rhule said. “John has previous success as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten Conference and has a history of coaching elite defenses throughout his career.”

With Butler in charge of the secondary, the Huskers ran back three interceptions for touchdowns, their most since 2013.

“I appreciate the confidence Coach Rhule has shown in me to lead the Blackshirts!,” Butler said. “I knew Nebraska was a special place before I got here, but it is better than I imagined. I look forward to our continued work with our players to develop them on and off the field. The Blackshirt tradition is one of the best in college football, and we are committed to playing great defense at Nebraska.”

Butler came to Nebraska after spending the previous 10 years in the NFL, including six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He also has been a power-conference assistant at South Carolina and Minnesota.