Nebraska's Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team's second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice Monday and his return was uncertain.

First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn't disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.

The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks, a transfer from Baylor, reported “significantly” overweight Sunday and will be held out until he makes weight.

Brodie Tagaloa, who was expected to be in the defensive line rotation, probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks ago. Rhule said Tagaloa had facial cuts and required knee surgery.