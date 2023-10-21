Nelson, Marshall lead potent ground game and North Dakota State rolls over Western Illinois 52-7

FARGO, N.D. — RaJa Nelson ran for 103 yards, TK Marshall scored three times, and North Dakota State blasted Western Illinois 52-7 on Saturday.

The Bison (5-2, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), losers of two of their previous three games, led 38-0 at halftime and 52-0 before the Leathernecks scored in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State had 425 yards rushing and 625 yards of total offense.

In addition to Marshall's three rushing touchdowns, Nelson scored on a 76-yard run and Barika Kpeenu had two touchdowns to go with 94 yards rushing.

NDSU's Cam Miller was 8-of-12 passing for 103 yards and Cole Payton was 3-for-3 passing for 97 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to Joe Stoffel.

The Leathernecks' scored came on a 43-yard pass from Matt Morrissey to AJ Coons.

Morrissey was 8-of-13 passing for 71 yards. Western Illinois (0-7, 0-4) had 113 yards rushing for 184 yards of total offense.

