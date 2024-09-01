SportsCollegeCollege Football

Lewis and Garwo have 2 TDs apiece; Nevada stops late 2-point attempt to hold off Troy 28-26

By The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. — Brendon Lewis and Patrick Garwo III accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Nevada held off Troy 28-26 on Saturday night.

Troy's Goose Crowder threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with 21 seconds left to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive, but Crowder was stuffed on his two-point conversion run attempt.

Lewis was 17-of-20 passing for 158 yards with two touchdown passes. Garwo finished with 58 yards rushing and a pair of scores. Savion Red added 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Nevada (1-1), which lost to SMU 29-24 in its season opener.

Red broke loose on a 69-yard run to the Troy 6-yard line before Garwo bullied into the endzone on a 1-yard run two plays later, tying the game 14-all early in the third quarter. Garwo made it 21-17 on a 22-yard touchdown run with 3:20 remaining in the third.

Lewis tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Marcus Bellon that stretched the Wolf Pack's lead to 28-17 early in the fourth quarter. Scott Taylor Renfroe's second field goal of the second half pulled Troy to 28-20 with 6:12 left.

Crowder completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards. Damien Taylor ran for 103 yards on 11 carries that included a 25-yard touchdown run for the Trojans in their season opener.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME