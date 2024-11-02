Morgan's 3TDs pace New Hampshire to 31-14 win over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — Seth Morgan threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including an 86-yarder to Caleb Burke, and New Hampshire was never threatened in a 31-14 win over Albany on Saturday.

Albany took the opening drive and punted after six plays. Morgan connected with Burke on the second play of the Wildcats' drive.

Following punts on each team's next possession, UNH DB Wande Owens intercepted a Myles Burkett pass and returned it for a 50-yard TD to make it a two-touchdown lead for New Hampshire (5-4, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

The Great Danes went three-and-out, and on the ensuing possession, Morgan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Logan Tomlinson to make it 21-0 with 13:32 left before halftime. Nick Mazzie ended the scoring in the first half with a 40-yard field goal.

Albany (3-5, 1-3) avoided a shutout when Trey Lindsey crashed in from the 1 to conclude a 15-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 5:15 with 9:56 remaining. The two-point conversion made it 24-8.

New Hampshire responded when Morgan threw a 3-yard touchdown to Colby Ramshaw ending a 13-play, 70-yard drive that lasted over seven minutes.

Lindsey, who split duty at quarterback with Burkett, threw for 117 yards and ran for 58 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.