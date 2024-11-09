SportsCollegeCollege Football

Seth Morgan, Nick Mazzie lead way for New Hampshire in 33-20 win over Monmouth

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. — Seth Morgan threw two touchdown passes, Nick Mazzie booted four field goals, and New Hampshire defeated Monmouth 33-20 on Saturday.

The score was tied at 14 in the second quarter before Mazzie kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards for a 20-14 UNH lead at halftime.

His third field goal made it 23-14 in the third and Denzell Gibson's 11-yard touchdown run made it 30-14 heading to the fourth.

Monmouth then got Derek Robertson's second TD pass of the game to make it 30-20. Mazzie's fourth field goal finished the scoring.

Morgan was 25-of-40 passing for 205 yards. Logan Tomlinson had 10 catches for 115 yards with a touchdown and Denzell Gibson ran for 88 yards with one more touchdown for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

Robertson completed 17 of 34 passes for 198 yards for the Hawks (4-6, 2-4). His touchdowns went to TJ Speight and Tra Neal.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME