Seth Morgan, Nick Mazzie lead way for New Hampshire in 33-20 win over Monmouth

DURHAM, N.H. — Seth Morgan threw two touchdown passes, Nick Mazzie booted four field goals, and New Hampshire defeated Monmouth 33-20 on Saturday.

The score was tied at 14 in the second quarter before Mazzie kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards for a 20-14 UNH lead at halftime.

His third field goal made it 23-14 in the third and Denzell Gibson's 11-yard touchdown run made it 30-14 heading to the fourth.

Monmouth then got Derek Robertson's second TD pass of the game to make it 30-20. Mazzie's fourth field goal finished the scoring.

Morgan was 25-of-40 passing for 205 yards. Logan Tomlinson had 10 catches for 115 yards with a touchdown and Denzell Gibson ran for 88 yards with one more touchdown for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

Robertson completed 17 of 34 passes for 198 yards for the Hawks (4-6, 2-4). His touchdowns went to TJ Speight and Tra Neal.

