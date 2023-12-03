FBS newcomer Jacksonville State plays its first bowl, faces Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Jacksonville State (8-3, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET
LOCATION: New Orleans
TOP PLAYERS
Louisiana-Lafayette: K Kelvin Almendares, 13-of-14 FGs, 46-of-47 PATs, 85 points.
Jacksonville State: DE Chris Hardie, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks.
NOTABLE
Louisiana-Lafayette: Ragin' Cajuns have a record five victories in the New Orleans Bowl.
Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks are playing in their first-ever bowl as they transition to the Bowl Subdivision.
LAST TIME
Jacksonville State 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 (Nov. 11, 2000).
BOWL HISTORY
Louisiana-Lafayette: Seventh appearance in New Orleans Bowl, 11th bowl game in school history.
Jacksonville State: First team since 1997 to make a bowl game in its first FBS season.