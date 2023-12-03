FBS newcomer Jacksonville State plays its first bowl, faces Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Jacksonville State (8-3, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana-Lafayette: K Kelvin Almendares, 13-of-14 FGs, 46-of-47 PATs, 85 points.

Jacksonville State: DE Chris Hardie, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks.

NOTABLE

Louisiana-Lafayette: Ragin' Cajuns have a record five victories in the New Orleans Bowl.

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is unhappy with an intentional grounding penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks are playing in their first-ever bowl as they transition to the Bowl Subdivision.

LAST TIME

Jacksonville State 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 (Nov. 11, 2000).

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana-Lafayette: Seventh appearance in New Orleans Bowl, 11th bowl game in school history.

Jacksonville State: First team since 1997 to make a bowl game in its first FBS season.