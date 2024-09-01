SportsCollegeCollege Football

Turner, Baker and the Louisiana Tech defense help the Bulldogs beat Nicholls 25-17

By The Associated Press

RUSTON, La. — Jack Turner and Blake Baker each threw a touchdown pass to help Louisiana Tech beat Nicholls 25-17 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Baker and Turner were a combined 16-of-32 passing for 277 yards with three interceptions.

Turner gave the Bulldogs a 9-7 advantage with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Solo Lewis with 10:14 to play in the first quarter. Baker stretched the lead to 15-7 with a 14-yard scoring throw to Marlion Jackson midway through the second quarter.

Jimmy Holiday capped a 71-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 25-10 lead with 7:12 left in the game.

Louisiana Tech held Nicholls to just 200 yards of offense and forced a safety in the first quarter.

Rasheed Lovelace returned a Turner pass attempt 25 yards into the end zone in the first quarter for Nicholls. Pat McQuaide threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Brown for the Colonels to cap the scoring with 2:17 to play.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME