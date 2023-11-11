SportsCollegeCollege Football

Nick Howard rushes for 3 touchdowns to set program record and Dartmouth beats Cornell 30-14

By The Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H. — Nick Howard rushed for three touchdowns to set a career program record, Jackson Proctor passed for 149 yards and a score, and Dartmouth beat Cornell 30-14 on Saturday.

The fifth-year back pushed his career total to 34 rushing touchdowns to break a 96-year-old Big Green record. Howard had two short touchdown runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, and he added a 5-yarder in the fourth. He finished with 108 yards.

Dartmouth kicker Owen Zalc also set a program record with his 16th made field goal of the season.

Paxton Scott caught five passes for 78 yards for Dartmouth (5-4, 4-2).

Jameson Wang threw for 151 yards and Drew Powell added a touchdown pass for Cornell (3-6, 2-4). Wang also carried it eight times for a team-high 31 yards and a touchdown.

