Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman each run for 2 TDs as Montana beats Utah Tech 43-13

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman each ran for two touchdowns to help Montana beat Utah Tech 43-13 Saturday night.

Ostmo finished with 12 carries for 118 yards and Gillman added 78 yards rushing on 16 attempts. Clifton McDowell completed 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards for Montana (2-0).

Ostmo scored on a 4-yard run and Gillman added a 2-yard scoring run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. After Ostmo ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run early and Junior Bergen returned a punt 47 yards for a score, Gillman capped an eight-play 53-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run that made it 36-0 at halftime.

Kobe Tracy was 15-of-33 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Utah Tech (0-2). Jaivian Lofton had 95 yards receiving, including a 50-yard touchdown, on four receptions.