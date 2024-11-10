Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava hurt late in half against Mississippi St, doesn't return for 3rd quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper-body injury late in the first half against Mississippi State on Saturday night and did not return after halftime.

Iamaleava was hurt when Bulldogs safety hit Isaac Smith hit him as he released a pass.

Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Gaston Moore started the third quarter in his place. The Volunteers led 20-7 at half.

The Vols play at No. 3 Georgia next week.

