SportsCollegeCollege Football

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava hurt late in half against Mississippi St, doesn't return for 3rd quarter

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver...

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper-body injury late in the first half against Mississippi State on Saturday night and did not return after halftime.

Iamaleava was hurt when Bulldogs safety hit Isaac Smith hit him as he released a pass.

Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Gaston Moore started the third quarter in his place. The Volunteers led 20-7 at half.

The Vols play at No. 3 Georgia next week.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME