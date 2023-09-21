No. 12 LSU matchup with Arkansas features versatile QBs

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: LSU by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: LSU leads 43—23-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU is trying to climb back toward the top 10 in the AP Top 25 and remain unbeaten in conference play as it defends its 2022 SEC West crown. Arkansas aims to open its league schedule with an upset that would demonstrate progress and upside under fourth-year coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks won the last times the teams met in Baton Rouge.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU's defense struggled in it's opener against elusive Florida State QB Jordan Travis and now faces another QB with a similar skill set in Arkansas' KJ Jefferson. The Tigers showed last week they could pressure a more traditional pocket passer like Mississippi State's Will Rogers, but pass rushers will have to be more disciplined to contain Jefferson, the Razorbacks' third-leading rusher through three games.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ARKANSAS: Isaiah Sategna, who returns both punts and kicks, has an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown this season.

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels accounted for more than 400 yards of offense in both of his games against major conference opponents this season (Florida State and Mississippi State). He ranks No. 1 in the SEC in total offense (377 yards per game) and yards passing (325.3 per game), and No. 2 in total TDs (12).

FACTS & FIGURES

The matchup is known as the battle for the Golden Boot, a 200-pound trophy in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana. ... Arkansas won the last time these teams met in Baton Rouge in what was former LSU coach Ed Orgeron's final season with the Tigers. ... This marks the first time these teams have ever played each other in the month of September. Since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, they'd met no earlier than October. ... Jefferson has passed for at last one TD in each of his previous 14 games. ... LSU WR Malik Nabers had 239 yards and two TDs receiving last week. ... LB Harold Perkins leads LSU with six tackles for loss.