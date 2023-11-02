No. 17 Air Force locked in on defending Commander-in-Chief's Trophy against Army

Army (2-6) at No. 17 Air Force (8-0, No. 25 CFP), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Air Force by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Air Force leads 38-18-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Air Force, this is a chance to defend the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The Falcons beat Navy 17-6 on Oct. 21 to take the first step in the annual round-robin competition between the service academies. All they have to do is beat Army at Empower Field at Mile High to wrap up their 22nd CIC title. Should the Black Knights win, they can earn the title by knocking off Navy on Dec. 9. At stake is not only a trophy but a trip to the White House to receive the memento from the President of the United States. Air Force is off to its best start since the 1985 team began 10-0.

KEY MATCHUP

Defensive lineman PJ Ramsey and the Air Force defense limited Colorado State to just 42 yards rushing in a 30-13 road win last weekend. The Black Knights average 190.6 yards per game on the ground. Army started four freshmen on offense in a 21-14 home loss to UMass last weekend. That included quarterback Champ Harris, running back Kanye Udoh, center Brady Small and receiver Tobi Olawole.

Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier, right, runs for a short gain as Colorado State defensive back Jack Howell pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Army: Linebacker Leo Lowin, who was recently named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented to college football’s premier scholar-athlete. It’s considered the “Academic Heisman.” Lowin has a team-leading 52 tackles this season, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The engineering management major also has a 3.92 GPA.

Air Force: Fullback Emmanuel Michel ran for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. The senior has now rushed for 100 or more yards five times in his career. His nine TD runs lead the team.

FACTS & FIGURES

LSU head coach Brian Kelly, right, greets Army head coach Jeff Monken after an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Army has lost five straight since winning at UTSA on Sept. 15. ... The Falcons beat Army 13-7 last season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. ... Air Force is 22-4 at home against the Black Knights in the series, 14-12 at Army and 2-2-1 in neutral site games. ... It was announced last week that Army will join the American Athletic Conference starting next season. ... The Falcons have won 13 straight games dating to last season. The streak matches the school record set from 1984-85. ... Air Force boasts a 35-16 mark in Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games against Army dating to 1972.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here