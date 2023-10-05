No. 17 Miami set to open ACC play against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 17 Miami (4-0, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami, 14-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami has a shot at its third 5-0 start in the last 19 seasons (going 10-0 in 2017, 7-0 in 2013), plus gets an opportunity to open Atlantic Coast Conference play with a win after getting through its non-conference schedule unscathed. For Georgia Tech, bowl hopes might already be at stake. A defeat here would put the Yellow Jackets at four losses with North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia still on their schedule.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s offense vs. Georgia Tech’s third-down defense. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t get off the field last week against Bowling Green, which held the ball for 42 minutes and converted 10 of 17 third-down tries. A day after that game, Georgia Tech elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Daniel Varnado

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: QB Haynes King has been the brightest spot for the Yellow Jackets, completing nearly 65% of his passes and averaging 296 yards through the air per game.

Miami: DB Te’Cory Couch had two interceptions in his Miami career before grabbing two in the Hurricanes’ most recent contest, a win over Temple two weeks ago.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hurricanes enter the week leading the nation in rushing defense (48.0 yards per game, well ahead of No. 2 Ohio’s 66.6) and fourth in passing efficiency (192.92, behind only Air Force, USC and Washington). … Georgia Tech ranks third-worst nationally in rushing defense (224.2 yards per game allowed). Miami is averaging 222.5 yards on the ground per game, ninth-best in the nation so far. The Hurricanes’ 6.449 yards per carry is third-best nationally behind Oregon (7.06) and Kentucky (6.454) … Miami would match its win total for the entire 2022 season (5-7) with a victory. … Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 93-49 in first halves, then been outscored 105-69 after halftime. … Miami WR Xavier Restrepo is 20 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for his career. … Miami is 1-13 all-time against Georgia Tech when scoring less than 24 points, and 13-0 against the Yellow Jackets when scoring 24 or more.