No. 17 Oklahoma, West Virginia to meet in critical Big 12 game

West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at No. 17 Oklahoma (7-2, 4-2, No. 17 CFP), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Oklahoma by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma and West Virginia are among five teams sitting a game behind Texas and Oklahoma State in the race for berths in the Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma was well positioned before close losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State put the Sooners on the verge of repeating last year's late-season collapse. West Virginia can earn its seventh win in a season for the first time under fifth-year coach Neal Brown.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia’s rushing offense vs. Oklahoma's defensive front. The Mountaineers have rushed for at least 140 yards in 13 straight games, the most among Power Five schools. Oklahoma has allowed 140 or more yards on the ground in six straight games. Last week against BYU, West Virginia ran for 336 yards, the most for the Mountaineers against an FBS team since 2016. Freshman Jahiem White ran for a season-high 146 yards and CJ Donaldson — the team's rushing leader for the season — added 102.

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: QB Garrett Greene. The junior ranks second in team rushing with 427 yards and ranks fourth nationally with nearly 16 yards per pass completion, but the Mountaineers are last in the league in passing yards at 201 per game. Oklahoma ranks second nationally with 15 interceptions.

Oklahoma: WR Drake Stoops. The former walk-on has become a favorite target for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Last week, he had career highs of 12 catches for 134 yards against Oklahoma State. He leads the team with 52 receptions and is a key reason Oklahoma ranks third nationally in first downs.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs past the Central Florida defense for touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

West Virginia has scored on its first two drives in two straight games. … The Mountaineers beat the Sooners 23-20 last year, but they have never won at Oklahoma. … West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba is tied for seventh in tackles in the Big 12 with 67. ... Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson leads the nation with 24.9 yards per reception. ... Oklahoma is allowing just 7.8 points per second half. ... Gabriel ranks fourth nationally in total offense with 325.9 yards per game.

___

