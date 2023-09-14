No. 19 Oklahoma looks to post another strong defensive effort against in-state opponent Tulsa

No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Oklahoma by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 20-7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 19 Oklahoma is building a gritty, tough identity that matches coach Brent Venables’ intense, no-nonsense approach. The Sooners have allowed just 11 points in two games. They want to take another step after last Saturday’s win over SMU when they visit in-state opponent Tulsa. It’s a tough matchup for first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson. The Golden Hurricane are trying to bounce back from a 43-10 loss to then-No. 8 Washington.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Tulsa pass defense. Gabriel ranks fifth nationally in passing efficiency. He has six touchdown passes without an interception. In his career at Central Florida and Oklahoma, he has thrown for 11,689 yards and 101 touchdowns. Tulsa ranks 117th out of 132 schools with 302 yards passing allowed per game.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulsa: RB Jordan Ford has rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown in the first two games. He ran for 110 yards in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He's the primary ballcarrier for a squad that averages 214 yards rushing per contest.

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman was the Walter Camp National defensive player of the week and the Big 12 defensive player of the week after posting 17 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a sack against SMU.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma has won nine straight against Tulsa by an average score of 48-13 and hasn't lost to the Golden Hurricane since 1996. ... The schools are meeting for the first time since 2015. ... Wilson spent nine years at Oklahoma on Bob Stoops' staff as an offensive coordinator and position coach. ... Oklahoma RB Tawee Walker is coming off a career-high 117-yard rushing performance. The walk-on had 20 carries against SMU.