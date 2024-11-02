SportsCollegeCollege Football

Smith's 25-yard TD pass in overtime allows Morgan State's 38-37 win over Norfolk State

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE, Md. — Tahj Smith hit Jaden Coffen with a 25-yard pass in overtime and Morgan State denied Norfolk State a two-point conversion to preserve a 38-37 win in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Sahr Gbundema, who kicked the all-important extra point in overtime, connected on a 47-yard field goal with :22 left in regulation to tie the game at 31 and force overtime.

Norfolk State (3-7, 1-2) built a 24-3 lead minutes into the second quarter, but Smith's nine-yard strike to Andre Crawley in the final minute of the first half made it 24-16 at intermission.

Myles Miree scored from the 1 late in the third quarter to pull Morgan State within two, 24-22 after Smith's try for a two-point conversion fell incomplete, and Jadon Carter returned a blocked a Norfolk State field goal attempt 77 yards to put the Bears in front to start the fourth quarter, 28-24. Daniels found Elyja Mitchell with a 10-yard pass midway through the period to give the Spartans their final lead, 31-28.

Smith completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 179 yards and carried six times for another 38 to lead Morgan State (4-5, 1-1).

Daniels finished 13 of 18 for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Norfolk State.

