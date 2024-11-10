SportsCollegeCollege Football

Targhee Lambson, Kameron Rocha propel Southern Utah past North Alabama 38-26

By The Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Targhee Lambson rushed for 166 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Kameron Rocha returned an interception for the only score of the fourth quarter and Southern Utah turned away North Alabama 38-26 on Saturday.

Lambson finished off a 13-play 84-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run to put Southern Utah (5-5, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) up 7-0 after one quarter.

Lambson ran it in from 1 and 2 yards out to push the Thunderbirds lead to 21-0 with two minutes left before halftime.

TJ Smith needed two plays to get North Alabama (3-8, 3-5) on the scoreboard before intermission — a 56-yard completion to Kobe Warden followed by a 22-yard scoring toss to Dakota Warfield.

Smith had a 70-yard scoring strike to Justin Luke and a 75-yarder to Takairee Kenebrew to get the Lions within 31-26 after three quarters.

Rocha's pick-6 was a 49-yarder and came with 10:51 left in the game.

Jackson Berry completed 21 of 31 passes for 230 yards for Southern Utah, including a 33-yard touchdown to Shane Carr that gave the Thunderbirds a 31-13 lead in the third quarter. Gabe Nunez had seven receptions for 94 yards.

Smith finished with a career-high 452 yards on 21-for-34 passing with two interceptions for North Alabama. Kenebrew had five catches for a career-best 187 yards.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME