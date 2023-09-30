North Carolina A&T gets 1st win, holds off Norfolk State 28-26

NORFOLK, Va. — Kevin White ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Kenji Christian ran for 118 yards and two more scores as North Carolina A&T earned its first victory in four starts, holding off a fourth-quarter Norfolk State rally to earn a 28-26 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies continued to struggle in the passing game, ranking last in the FCS with just 143 passing yards through three games. White completed 6 of 10 attempts for 98 yards against the Spartans.

Down 28-12 to start the fourth quarter, Norfolk State got a key stop when Joseph White picked off a pass by Kevin White and Otto Kuhns and the Spartans offense drove 96 yards in 13 plays. Kuhns found Tremayne Talbert from seven yards out for the touchdown and again for a two-point conversion that cut the deficit to 28-20. After forcing NC A&T into a three-and-out, Kuhns engineered a nine-play, 60-yard drive that was capped by a 10-yard pass to Tavian Morris for a touchdown, but his pass attempt to Talbert for a two-point conversion to tie the game fell incomplete with 3:03 left.

Norfolk State pinned the Aggies at their own 7-yard line with the following kickoff, but Christian broke free for 23 yards on second down and they were able to run out the clock for the win.

Kuhns was 15-of-30 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Norfolk State (2-3), which dropped its second home game of the season.

