Villanova locks down another opponent in a 31-3 victory over North Carolina A&T

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins threw for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two third-quarter scores in Villanova's 31-3 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Villanova (8-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) has won 14 straight home games, entering with an average margin of victory of 14.9 in those games. It is the longest home winning streak for Villanova since it won 15 straight from 2008 through 2010.

The Wildcats also have won three straight overall — holding all three teams under 260 yards of total offense. NC A&T had just 169 yards.

Watkins capped 70- and 80-yard drives with 13- and 12-yard rushing touchdowns to give Villanova a 24-3 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

David Avit added a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to conclude the scoring.

Villanova gained 223 yards on 39 carries. Avit finished with 67 yards, Isaiah Ragland added 82 yards and Watkins had 31 on seven carries.

Jaylan Sanchez had the only touchdown through the air when he caught an 18-yard pass from Watkins on Villanova's first possession of the game.

Andrew Brown made a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter for N.C. A&T (1-9, 0-6), which is in its second year as a member of CAA football.