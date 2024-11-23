Jones accounts for 4 TDs, defense adds two TDs, NC Central swamps Delaware State 52-10

DOVER, Del. — Joshua Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for three as North Carolina Central wrapped up the regular season with a 52-10 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

The defense also contributed a pair of touchdowns on interceptions, Eric Adams in the first quarter went 37 yards and C.J. Henry went 63 yards in the second. In all the Eagles (8-3, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) had five takeaways.

Jones had a pair of short scoring runs before the first defensive touchdown for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jones was 11-of-15 passing for 199 yards and ran for 57. J'Mari Taylor rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Jaden Sutton ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (1-11, 0-5), who lost their 10th straight.