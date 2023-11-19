SportsCollegeCollege Football

North Dakota State beats Northern Iowa 48-27, awaits at-large playoff berth

By The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Cam Miller accounted for three touchdowns and Cole Payton scored on runs of 60 and 23 yards to help FCS No. 9 North Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 48-27 on Saturday night.

The win likely seals an at-large berth into the playoffs. North Dakota State (8-3, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) has made 13 straight playoff appearances, the third-longest streak in history.

Miller threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Eli Green to open the scoring, ran for a 1-yard score to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and hit RaJa Nelson for a 15-yard TD to make it 21-3 with 13:51 to play in the first half.

Cole Wisniewski picked off a pass at the 25, raced up the left sideline to the other 20 where he cut inside and then broke three would-be tackles on his way to the end zone for a 75-yard pick-6 that made it 48-20 with 11:59 remaining in the game.

Miller finished 17-of-22 passing for 238 yards with two touchdowns and Nelson finished with six receptions for 113 yards.

Theo Day passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions — two by Oscar Benson — for Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3).

The Panthers season is likely over.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME