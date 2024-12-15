No. 3 Notre Dame expects preseason All-American Howard Cross III to return against No. 9 Indiana
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Sunday that he expects preseason All-American defensive tackle Howard Cross III to return for Friday night’s CFP first-round game against No. 9 Indiana.
Cross missed the final three regular-season games for the third-ranked Fighting Irish because of a sprained ankle.
Freeman said he also anticipates having leading rusher Jeremiyah Love back after Love hurt his right knee in the regular-season finale against Southern California.
The winner of Saturday’s game between the seventh and 10th seeds advances to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Georgia.