No. 10 Notre Dame continues playoff chase when it faces Florida State following bye week

Florida State (1-8) at No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1; No. 10 CFP ), Saturday, 7:30 p.m ET (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 26 1/2.

Series record: Florida State leads 6-5.

What's at stake

The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish also find themselves No. 10 in the first CFP rankings, giving them a potential lane to the expanded 12-team playoff field. Yes, Notre Dame has rebounded from that early loss to Northern Illinois. But another stumble, especially against the reeling Seminoles, could end those aspirations. Florida State just wants to salvage something positive from this disastrous season and a win at Notre Dame would do the trick.

Key matchup

Notre Dame DB Xavier Watts vs. Florida State WR Ja’Khi Douglas. Watts led the nation with seven interceptions last season and has helped the Irish jump to No. 3 in pass efficiency defense (96.25). Douglas has been a rare bright spot for the Seminoles — 25 catches, 404 yards receiving and three TDs including a 28-yarder on fourth down last week against North Carolina. He's led Florida State in yards receiving in four games this season.

Players to watch

Florida State: WR Malik Benson. Though little has gone right for this offense, Douglass and Benson, a transfer from Alabama, have demonstrated they have play-making ability. Benson has 23 catches this year including five for 99 yards in Week 3 against Memphis and a 50-yarder last week against the Tar Heels.

Notre Dame: CB Leonard Moore. The freshman has had an impressive first season since breaking into the starting lineup. He recorded seven tackles in each of his first two starts, then snatched his first career interception, one of six takeaways, in Notre Dame's 51-14 rout over then-No. 24 Navy. It will be interesting to see what he does for an encore following a bye week.

Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) reacts after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Notre Dame won 51-14. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Facts & figures

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard is rushing for 67.4 yards per game and ranks fifth among FBS quarterbacks with 11 TD runs. ... Florida State has lost five straight since beating Cal and is 0-4 outside Tallahassee, Florida. ... RB Jeremiyah Love has run for at least one TD in all eight games this season. The Irish have rushed for a score in a school record 11 straight games. … The Seminoles share the national lead with five blocked kicks this season (four field goals, one punt). ... Notre Dame has won the last three games in this serries including a 41-38 overtime victory at Tallahassee in 2021. … While the Seminoles lead the nation with 18 fourth-down conversions, they rank 101st in yards passing per game (208.2 yards) and 133rd in yards rushing per game (76.1 yards). Their turnover margin of minus-12 also ranks 132nd.