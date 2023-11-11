SportsCollegeCollege Football

O'Connor throws for 4 TDs and Delaware dismantles Campbell 45-7

By The Associated Press

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Ryan O'Connor threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns, and Delaware demolished Campbell 45-7 on Saturday.

O'Connor threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Jourdan Townsend 3:15 into the game and a little more than three minutes later threw a 17-yard score to Joshua Youngblood.

Campbell responded by driving 77 yards in 11 plays to the Delaware 1. But on first-and-goal at the Delaware 5-yard line, Khalil Dawsey intercepted a Hajj-Malik Williams pass and ran it back 100 yards to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

Down 38-0, Campbell scored when Williams ran it in from 3 to conclude an eight-play, 75-yard drive with 49 seconds before the end of the third.

O'Connor completed 19 passes to 11 different targets for Delaware (8-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association), which was coming off a 33-27 loss against Elon to snap a six-game winning streak.

Williams was intercepted two times for Campbell (4-6, 3-4). ___

