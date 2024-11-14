With national championship hopes, No. 2 Ohio State hopes to avoid letdown against Northwestern

No. 2 Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) at Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) at Wrigley Field, Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 28 1/2

Series record: Ohio State leads 65-14-1

What’s at stake?

Ohio State likely needs to win out to remain in the national championship hunt and can't afford a letdown against Northwestern. The Buckeyes have won three straight since their one-point loss at now-No. 1 Oregon, including a victory at Penn State and a 45-0 romp against Purdue last week. This will be the first of two appearances at Wrigley Field for Northwestern. Northwestern is coming off a bye after a 26-20 overtime win at Purdue.

Key matchup

Ohio State's passing game vs. Northwestern's secondary. Buckeyes QB Will Howard came up big again last week, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a score. He was 21 for 26 for 260 yards, another steady effort for a player who ranks second in the nation in completion percentage and third in passing efficiency. Northwestern ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in defending the pass, though Theran Johnson leads the conference with 10 passes defended.

Players to watch

Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith. Smith added to his list of school records for freshmen last week with his ninth touchdown catch. He owns Ohio State freshman marks for receptions (45) and yards receiving (765). Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter held the previous records with 41 receptions, 648 yards and eight touchdowns in 1984.

Northwestern: RB Joseph Himon II. Himon scored two touchdowns on just nine touches against Purdue two weeks ago. He had a 51-yard score in the first quarter and became the first Big Ten running back with a game-ending TD catch in 23 years with his 22-yarder in overtime. Himon finished with six carries for 78 yards and three catches for 34 yards.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, right, is forced out of bounds by Purdue linebacker Hudson Miller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

Facts & figures

Ohio State, which will be playing at Wrigley for the first time, has won 10 straight against Northwestern since a 33-27 overtime loss at Ryan Field in 2004. ... This will be the teams' fifth straight meeting away from Columbus, Ohio. ... Ohio State won the only other game against Northwestern in a stadium housing a major league baseball team — 34-3 before 73,830 at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium in 1991 in what was officially a home game for the Wildcats. ... The Buckeyes boast the nation's No. 1 defense.