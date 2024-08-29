No. 16 Oklahoma and new QB Jackson Arnold open at home vs. Temple

Temple at No. 16 Oklahoma, Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 42 1/2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma looks to gain traction in its first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference. Losing to an American Athletic Conference team coming off a 3-9 season would be a nightmare for Sooners coach Brent Venables. The College Football Playoff has been expanded to 12 teams and should allow for some teams to get in with losses, but a defeat here would leave no margin for error. Temple coach Stan Drayton has a 6-18 record in two years at the school and could use a boost.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold vs. Temple's secondary. Arnold is talented, but the former five-star recruit is heading into just his second career start. He passed for 361 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl last season. He'll face a mostly new defensive backfield that includes two new starting cornerbacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Gavin Sawchuk. He led the team with 744 yards rushing last season and finished the year with five consecutive games with at least 100 yards. He's good between the tackles, the kind of back who can churn up big yardage while helping Oklahoma eat up the clock. If the Sooners get ahead early, Sawchuk is a threat to put up big numbers.

Temple: WR Dante Wright. Temple's top returning receiver caught 39 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has 2,183 yards receiving in his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the first Friday night home game at Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium. ... Temple beat Oklahoma 14-7 in their most recent meeting in 1942. Oklahoma won the first meeting 9-6 in 1940. ... The Sooners have won 17 straight home openers, with their most recent loss coming in 2005. ... This is the 25th straight year Oklahoma has opened the season ranked in the AP Top 25. ... Temple ranks fourth in the FBS with 43 scholarship newcomers and second in fewest returning players with 58.