No. 13 Mississippi hosts Louisiana-Monroe in home finale after loss at Georgia

Louisiana-Monroe (2-8) at No. 13 Mississippi (8-2, No. 13 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Line: Mississippi by 37 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Rebels' SEC West titles chances are kaput, but they can still keep working to upgrade their bowl destination and potentially reach 10 wins. The Warhawks are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. Both teams are coming off lopsided losses. ULM fell 45-14 to Troy and Ole Miss lost 52-17 at No. 1 Georgia.

KEY MATCHUP

The Ole Miss passing offense against a Warhawks defense that has allowed 268 passing yards a game and 22 touchdowns through the air. ULM does have 11 interceptions. The Rebels have three receivers with more than 600 yards: Tre Harris (761), Jordan Watkins (661) and Dayton Wade (647). Tight end Caden Prieskorn is also a weapon.

Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) makes a one-handed catch as Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: WR Tyrone Howell has 44 catches for 516 yards and seven touchdowns. He is tied for the Sun Belt Conference lead in touchdown catches.

Mississippi: Jaxson Dart needs to run for 32 yards to become the Rebels' third quarterback to have 5,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. Dart has been one of the SEC's better quarterbacks this season but is coming off a 112-yard passing performance against Georgia.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) is tackled by Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

The Rebels won the last meeting 70-21 in 2018, racking up a school-record 826 total yards. ... Ole Miss is trying to join the 2021 group as the only one to go 7-0 in games played on campus in Oxford. ... The Warhawks are 4-51-1 against current SEC members, including a 47-3 loss to Texas A&M. ... Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins leads the SEC in yards after contact at 653, 75% of his rushing total (868). ... The Rebels will honor a senior class that includes 46-game starter Jeremy James on the offensive line and linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk, who has played in 58 consecutive games. ...Warhawks RB Isaiah Woullard spent five seasons at Ole miss, rushing for 428 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

___

