Ole Miss WR Tre Harris appears to injure his groin in his first game back in six weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mississippi star receiver Tre Harris, returning after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, left Saturday's game at Florida with an apparent groin injury.

Harris was hurt in the second quarter while trying to make a leaping catch near the Ole Miss sideline. His leg appeared to get stretched awkwardly during the play. He dropped the ball as he fell to the ground — it was ruled an incomplete pass — and was helped to the locker room.

It was the second injury for the ninth-ranked Rebels in the first half against the Gators. Safety Yam Banks injured his left knee trying to defend DJ Lagway's 8-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger. Banks was carted off the field.

Harris entered the game leading the team with 59 catches and leading the conference with 987 yards receiving. He had a 43-yard TD reception in the second quarter.