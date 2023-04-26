Pac-12 filled with players poised for breakouts in the fall

A look at football players in the Pac-12 this spring who are poised to have breakout seasons in the fall:

ARIZONA

WR Tetairoa McMillan, sophomore. The highest-rated recruit in school history had a strong first season, leading all FBS true freshmen with 702 yards receiving on 39 receptions and eight touchdowns. With leading receiver Dorian Springer gone, McMillian will likely become quarterback Jayden de Laura's top option as a sophomore.

ARIZONA STATE

WR Xavier Guillory, junior. The Idaho State transfer was one of Arizona State's best offensive players during the spring, showing off his speed and strength. Guillory had 52 catches for 785 yards and four touchdowns last season and should be a good addition to a deep receiving corps after following former Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle, now assistant head coach at Arizona State under Kenny Dillingham.

CALIFORNIA

QB Sam Jackson V, sophomore. With last year's starter Jack Plummer now at Louisville, Jackson is expected to earn the starting job and add new dimension to Cal's offense. The transfer was TCU's third-string quarterback last year, but was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Jackson showed off his ability to extend and make plays with his legs throughout the spring.

COLORADO

CB/WR Travis Hunter, sophomore. New Colorado coach Deion Sanders shook up the recruiting world when he convinced Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit, to play for him at Jackson State. Now that Hunter has followed Sanders to Boulder, he's expected to anchor a Colorado defense that needs plenty of help while giving the Buffaloes a speedy option on offense.

OREGON

DB Dontae Manning, junior. A former five-star recruit, Manning did not live up to expectations his first two seasons in Eugene. That could change this year. Manning has worked hard during the offseason and will be playing for the same head coach and defensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the first time. Oregon also will rely on Manning to make plays with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez expected to be a first-round pick in this week's NFL draft.

OREGON STATE

QB DJ Uiagalelei, junior. The Beavers were one of the surprises in the Pac-12 last season, finishing 10-3. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith pulled off one of the biggest gets from the transfer portal by landing Uiagalelei from Clemson. The 6-4, 251-pound quarterback started 28 of 36 games for the Tigers, throwing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.

STANFORD

QB Ari Patu, junior. Patu was a backup the past two seasons, so he's a bit of an unknown outside the Cardinal program. He should have a good opportunity under new coach Troy Taylor, who turned Sacramento State into one of the FCS's best offensive programs. Patu has the ability to create plays with his legs, which should be a good fit for Taylor's offensive philosophy. He will compete with sophomore Ashton Daniels to be Stanford's starter.

UCLA

QB Collin Schlee, senior. UCLA's biggest need heading into next season will be finding a replacement for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Schlee could be a good fit if he beats out highly touted recruit Dante Moore. Schlee transferred from Kent State, where he accounted for 2,598 yards and 17 TDs last season. He makes smart decisions — just five interceptions last season — and should be a good fit for coach Chip Kelly's offense.

USC

WR Dorian Singer, junior. Singer was Arizona's leading receiver last season with 66 catches for 1,105 yards before deciding to transfer. He should immediately give Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams a new No. 1 target with Jordan Addison's departure to the NFL. The Trojans saw Singer's defense-stretching ability last season, when he had seven receptions for 141 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.