Arizona State rides quarterback Sam Leavitt's steady hand into the College Football Playoff

TEMPE, Ariz. — Sam Leavitt grew up with three older siblings, one of whom went on to play in the NFL.

None of them let the baby of the family win at anything, and it drove him nuts.

“It’s not like he ever was a good loser,” said Tania Leavitt, Sam's mother. “He’s a terrible loser. He lost all the time and would freak out every time.”

The days of saving his allowance to replace broken video game controllers are over.

A poised perfectionist, Leavitt has led fourth-seeded Arizona State from a three-win season a year ago to spot in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Texas in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

Running back Cam Skattebo has gotten most of the headlines during the Sun Devils' turnaround — for good reason. The senior has been Arizona State's turbocharger, running like a bowling ball through a pinball machine on his way to finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Leavitt has been the steady hand at the wheel, guiding the No. 10 Sun Devils (11-2, No. 12 CFP) to four wins over ranked opponents and their best season since the 1996 team went to the Rose Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound transfer from Michigan State has thrown for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) holds the trophy after the team's win in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/LM Otero

Leavitt has made good decisions throughout the season, playing more like a veteran than redshirt freshman, and used his legs to extend plays or break off runs.

“He’s a special, special kid,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “His ability to see the field on game day. His work ethic. You know he works. You see the work. You see the process. You see the care level, but until you get into a season and you just see that, it’s just different."

Leavitt's parents noticed it from a young age.

With a father (Jared) who played linebacker at BYU and a brother (Dallin) who played six NFL seasons, Sam was a sponge for information growing up, constantly asking questions about the game. He was an avid film studier at a young age and so dedicated to his game that, starting around age 13, he'd set an alarm every night to do shoulder stability exercises. He still does to this day.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with his mother Tania, center, and others after the teams win against Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Growing up with two high-level football players also allowed Leavitt to see the possibilities, to understand that playing in college and potentially the NFL could be within his reach if he worked hard.

“My plan from the jump was to go to the College Football Playoff, and it was hard to get everybody to buy into that,” Sam Leavitt said. “And it’s not like I was openly saying it to everybody, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this and this.’ It’s kind of just a week-to-week thing but, you know, I had that broader perspective from the jump.”

Leavitt's confidence and perspective pushed him to become a natural leader.

Though not the rah-rah type, at least not when he first arrived, Leavitt has led by example through work ethic and a team-first mentality — even off the field.

In an era of get-mine-now, Leavitt opted to direct all of the royalties from his merchandise sales back to Arizona State's NIL collective. When he heard Arby's was offering name, image and likeness deals to offensive linemen across the country — a campaign branched off from its new “Thighsman Award” — Leavitt urged the roast beef restaurant to include Arizona State's linemen.

Eight Arizona State offensive linemen signed NIL deals with Arby's last week.

“I’m just glad he’s here,” Dillingham said. “Makes me look good.”

Leavitt has a knack for doing that to anyone who comes into his orbit.