Peasley, Waylee lead Wyoming to 24-15 victory over Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Waylee topped 100 yards on the ground and Wyoming became bowl-eligible with a 24-15 victory over Colorado State on Friday night.

John Hoyland kicked a 30-yard, first-quarter field goal and Peasley connected with Gunner Gentry for a 9-yard touchdown 26 seconds into the second quarter to give Wyoming (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) a 10-0 lead.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV midway through the quarter to get Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) within three points at halftime.

Peasley hit Ayir Asante for an 11-yard score, Sam Scott added a 6-yard touchdown run with 68 seconds left and the Cowboys upped their advantage to 24-7 heading to the final quarter.

Fowler-Nicolosi hit Dylan Goffney for a 9-yard touchdown and then caught a two-point conversion pass from receiver Tory Horton to pull the Rams within nine points with 11:07 left to play.

Peasley completed 15 of 22 passes for 140 yards with one interception for the Cowboys. Waylee rushed for 128 yards on 29 carries.

Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 220 yards on 24-of-42 passing with two interceptions for the Rams.