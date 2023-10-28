Peevy accounts for 3 TDs, defense forces 6 turnovers and Mercer tops Western Carolina 45-38

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Carter Peevy threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and the defense forced six turnovers to lead Mercer to a 45-38 upset of Western Carolina on Saturday.

Peevy's 2-yard run gave the Bears a 7-0 lead and his 18-yard connection with Ty James made it 14-7 midway through the first quarter. Then Mic Wasson forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and took the loose ball to the end zone.

Peevy was 18 of 28 for 212 yards for Mercer (5-3, 3-2 Southern Conference), which had 210 yards on the ground as well.

Cole Gonzales was 32-of-51 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns, but he was picked off three times, including a pick-6 by Lance Wise in the third quarter that made it 35-14.

Peevy's second short TD run made it 28-7 early in the second quarter. The Catamounts closed to 28-14 at the half on a Gonzales' 12-yard pass to Branson Adams but Wise had his interception return in the third quarter.

Gonzales had consecutive TD passes to Ajay Belanger to make it 35-28 and another to Calvin Jones to cut the deficit to 3. The Bears responded with a five-play 55-yard drive with Al Wooten's 17-yard TD making it 45-25 with 6:29 to play.

Western Carolina (5-3, 3-2), the 16th-ranked team in the FCS coaches' poll, added a field goal with seven seconds to play.

