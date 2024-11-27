No. 4 Penn State hosts Maryland in regular-season finale with CFP seeding in mind

Maryland (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) at No. 4 Penn State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 24 1/2.

Series record: Penn State 43-3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Nittany Lions will try for their first 11-win regular season in James Franklin’s 10-year tenure and hang onto their chance to host a playoff game. The Nittany Lions could still get to the Big Ten championship game, but would need Michigan to beat No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus earlier in the day. The Terrapins have lost four in a row and are trying to avoid their longest skid since losing seven straight to end the 2019 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland’s front seven vs. Penn State’s running game. The Nittany Lions lost starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh to a long-term injury last week but were still able to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark against a tough Minnesota defense. Maryland has allowed 176 rushing yards per game over its last four. The Terps will need to do better against a Nittany Lion ground game fueled by running backs Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, tight end Tyler Warren and quarterback Beau Pribula.

Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds (85) celebrates after running for a first down off a fake punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: WR Tai Felton. Only one FBS player has more catches than Felton. The sure-handed senior leads the Big Ten with 92 catches for 1,097 yards. He’s scored nine touchdowns and should be a focal point for Penn State’s secondary.

Penn State: Singleton. The explosive back has recovered from the unspecified injury that slowed him earlier in the season. He had a season-high 19 touches last week versus Maryland including a career-most six catches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

Maryland is 2-3 in Happy Valley since joining the Big Ten with wins in 2014 and 2020. … Felton has 183 more receiving yards than the next closest Big Ten WR (Illinois’ Pat Bryant) and is 143 yards away from Marcus Badgett’s single-season record set in 1992. … Penn State has won seven of the last eight against Maryland. … The Nittany Lions secured their 27th 10-win season last week. … Warren became Penn State’s all-time leader in reception yards for a tight end (1,516) with 102 yards against Minnesota. … DT Zane Durant leads the Big Ten and is fourth among Power Four tackles with 8 1/2 tackles for loss this season.