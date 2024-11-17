Allar leads No. 4 Penn State to 49-10 rout of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Drew Allar threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Penn State to a 49-10 rout of Purdue on Saturday.

Allar, who completed his first 10 passes, connected on 17 of 19 passes for the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in three quarters. His top target was tight end Tyler Warren, who caught eight passes for 127 yards. Warren also ran for a touchdown.

“I thought that was the best game we played in terms of four quarters, offense, defense and special teams,” Franklin said. “We were able to play 68 players in the game, which is going to be good for experience standpoint. Defensively, w play dominant third quarter, 10 plays for 35 yards.

"That has to do with our offense sustain drives. Tyler Warren continues to make plays in a ton of different ways. I think he's in the conversations for one of the best players in all of college football, let alone the tight end position.”

Franklin said Allar is playing really efficiently.

Hudson Card completed 11 of 20 passes for 151 yards for the Boilermakers (1-9, 0-7). Purdue was limited to 85 rushing yards.

The Nittany Lions scored on the game’s opening drive with Allar’s 2-yard TD pass to Kaytron Allen.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Starting at its own 7-yard-line, Penn State went 93 yards on 10 plays to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The drive was capped with Allar’s 15-yard TD pass to Warren. Opponents have outscored Purdue 90-10 in the opening quarter.

Penn State's Nicholas Singleton added a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 21-3 at halftime.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters said he was most disappointed with the slow start.

“We’ve been talking about executing and missed on some of the opportunities,” he said

Penn State defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Warren took a direct snap and ran 48 yards for the score to push the lead to 28-3 in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions were far from finished with two more long touchdowns, a 46-yard pass from Allar to Harrison Wallace III and a 49-yard run by backup quarterback Beau Pribula, to increase their lead to 42-3.

“It’s inexcusable to have guys not touched on those explosive runs,” Walters said.

The Boilermakers’ lone TD came on a 20-yard pass from Ryan Browne to Max Klare in the fourth quarter.

The Takeaway

Penn State: The Nittany Lions took care of business against the Big Ten’s last-place team. Penn State had no turnovers, just three penalties and racked up 539 total yards.

Purdue: One of the Boilermakers’ best plays, a 48-yard pass from Hudson Card to Jahmal Edrine on first down-and-30, was overturned after it was ruled Card had crossed the line of scrimmage. That pretty much summarized Purdue’s game and season.

Poll implications

Penn State likely will retain or improve its No. 4 ranking. The Nittany Lions remain in solid shape for a College Football Playoff spot with games remaining against unranked Minnesota and Maryland.

Up next

Penn State: At Minnesota next Saturday.

Purdue: At Michigan State Friday.