Virginia RB Perris Jones transferred to rehab facility to continue recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia running back Perris Jones has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery from spinal surgery, the Cavaliers said Friday.

Jones was injured in a game at Louisville on Nov. 9. He was immobilized and carted off the field, needed surgery and spent several days in the intensive care unit at the University of Louisville Medical Center.

He was able to briefly walk after the surgery, the school previously said. Jones was moved to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville; it was expected for the past several days that Jones would be moved there when doctors deemed him able and the situation appropriate.

“He will be there for several weeks,” the Cavaliers said.

The Frazier center is considered one of the finest for rehab programs related to spinal cord injuries.

Jones — who already has two bachelor's degrees from Virginia and is working on a master's degree — was injured when he caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea and was starting to run up field. He was tackled by Cam'Ron Kelly, and Jones remained on the field for several minutes while being tended to by paramedics and other medical personnel.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott said earlier this week that he had talked with Jones over Zoom.

The Virginia football team goes to show their support of teammate running back Perris Jones (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

“It was good to see his face and man, he was smiling,” Elliott said. “He was happy, focused on his team, telling us to tell the guys to keep fighting.”

Jones is Virginia's leading rusher so far this season with 393 yards. The Cavaliers play host to Duke on Saturday.

Jones' roommate is Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who survived the shooting that killed three Cavaliers players — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — last year. The one-year anniversary of that tragedy was Monday.

Louisville and Virginia Medical Staff surround Virginia running back Perris Jones following his injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

