Pierre's 81-yard touchdown run helped South Dakota beat Indiana State 17-3

By The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Charles Pierre Jr. rushed for 107 yards on just four carries, Travis Theis added 106 yards rushing and South Dakota beat winless Indiana State 17-3 on Saturday.

Pierre raced up the middle for an 81-yard touchdown run — South Dakota's longest play of the season — with 12:04 remaining. Theis sealed it by breaking several tackles on a 24-yard run with 59 seconds left.

Both of South Dakota's touchdown drives in the second half were from 90-plus yards. Nate Thomas' 5-yard run capped a 98-yard drive.

Aidan Bouman was 11 of 17 for 180 yards passing for South Dakota (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). JJ Galbreath's only catch of the day went for 59 yards to set up the game's first touchdown.

Cade Chambers and Elijah Owens combined for 15-of-27 passing for 152 yards with no interceptions for Indiana State (0-6, 0-4).

