Boston College looks to bolster bowl possibilities as Eagles visit struggling Pittsburgh

Boston College (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-8, 1-5 ACC), Thursday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Boston College by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Pitt leads 17-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Eagles can bolster their bowl prospects by beating the Panthers for a third straight meeting, heady territory for a program that was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team ACC in August. The Panthers are looking for something — anything — to build on while enduring their worst season since 1998.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College's offensive line vs. Pitt's defensive front. Syracuse steamrolled the Panthers last week even though the Orange didn't even have the threat of a passing game. Boston College and it's ACC-best rushing offense figures to try and do the same until the Panthers can prove they can stop it, something that's been an issue all year for a historically solid group during head coach Pat Narduzzi's nine seasons with the program.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: QB Thomas Castellanos. The sophomore is just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. Castellanos' 806 yards rushing is second in the country among quarterbacks and is one of two quarterbacks in a Power Five conference with 1,800 yards passing and 600 yards rushing. The other is LSU star Jayden Daniels. Considering the way Pitt had trouble stopping Syracuse's “wildcat” approach last week, expect Castellanos to tuck and run often.

Pitt: RB Rodney Hammond. Pitt's offense has been a bit of a mess all season, and the defense has been unable to pick up the slack. Hammond hoped to emerge from a crowded running back picture that includes C'Bo Flemister and Daniel Carter. Hammond did run for 43 yards a week ago and Pitt's best chance to stay in the game will likely be by keeping the ball on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Eagles have won each of the last two meetings, including a 31-30 thriller in 2020 when Phil Jurkovec — now a tight end/backup quarterback for the Panthers — outdueled Kenny Pickett by throwing for 358 yards and three touchdowns. ... Both teams are coming off lopsided losses. Virginia Tech blasted Boston College in Chestnut Hill 48-22 while Pitt gave up 382 yards rushing to the Orange in a 28-13 setback at Yankee Stadium. ... Four different Eagles have led the team in rushing this season, and all four have at least 250 yards rushing. ... Pitt freshman linebacker Rasheem Biles' three blocked punts are tied for the most in the nation. ... Narduzzi declined to say who will start at quarterback. QB Christian Veilleux was pulled late against the Orange in favor of sophomore Nate Yarnell.

