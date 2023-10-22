Poffenbarger throws 4 TD passes as Albany beats Rhode Island 35-10

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reese Poffenbarger passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 10 and 85 yards to Julian Hicks, to help Albany beat Rhode Island 35-10 Saturday.

Poffenbarger completed 15 of 27 passes and Hicks finished with seven receptions for 188 yards. Griffin Woodell ran for 115 yards and a TD on 16 attempts and Faysal Aden added 100 yards rushing on 17 carries for Albany (5-3, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

Woodell scored on a 2-yard run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and Hicks' 10-yard TD made it 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Ty Groff kicked a 26-yard field goal to get Rhode Island (4-4, 2-3) on the board with about 10 minutes left in the first half, but Poffenbarger threw long scoring passes to make it 28-3 at intermission. Hicks broke a tackle near midfield en route to an 85-yard TD run with 1:51 remaining and Brevin Easton scored on an 83-yard catch-and-run a little over a minute later.

Kasim Hill was 29-of-50 passing for 261 yards with two interceptions for the Rams. Kahtero Summers finished with eight receptions for 92 yards.