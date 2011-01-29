Ponder paces South in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. - Florida State's Christian Ponder threw two touchdown passes, including a clinching 23-yarder to TCU's Jeremy Kerley in the South's 24-10 Senior Bowl victory over the North Saturday.

Ponder completed 7 of 13 passes for 132 yards, including several big ones to one-time rival Leonard Hankerson of Miami and the final TD with 3:04 left.

Ponder missed the ACC championship with an elbow injury and most of the Seminoles' bowl game thanks to a concussion. Ponder led scoring drives on the South's first two possessions and put on the finishing touches after the North rallied from a 17-0 deficit.

Hankerson had 100 yards on five catches, including an 18-yard touchdown and a 48-yarder to set up another score - both from Ponder. He also caught a 14-yarder on the clinching drive.

Washington quarterback Jake Locker, likely among the first passers drafted, was 6-for-10 for 98 yards and led a touchdown drive but also had offensive linemen save him by falling on two fumbles for the North.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also for the North, Ricky Stanzi from Iowa was 7-for-12 passing for 87 yards.

Louisville's Bilal Powell was the leading rusher with 50 yards on 10 carries.

The North didn't have a first down until Stanzi's 27-yard pass to Wisconsin tight end Lance Kendricks in the final two minutes of the first half.

In the third quarter, Maryland's Da'Rel Scott scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to make it 17-10.- AP