Ponder paces South in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. - Florida State's Christian Ponder threw two touchdown passes, including a clinching 23-yarder to TCU's Jeremy Kerley in the South's 24-10 Senior Bowl victory over the North Saturday.
Ponder completed 7 of 13 passes for 132 yards, including several big ones to one-time rival Leonard Hankerson of Miami and the final TD with 3:04 left.
Ponder missed the ACC championship with an elbow injury and most of the Seminoles' bowl game thanks to a concussion. Ponder led scoring drives on the South's first two possessions and put on the finishing touches after the North rallied from a 17-0 deficit.
Hankerson had 100 yards on five catches, including an 18-yard touchdown and a 48-yarder to set up another score - both from Ponder. He also caught a 14-yarder on the clinching drive.
Washington quarterback Jake Locker, likely among the first passers drafted, was 6-for-10 for 98 yards and led a touchdown drive but also had offensive linemen save him by falling on two fumbles for the North.
Also for the North, Ricky Stanzi from Iowa was 7-for-12 passing for 87 yards.
Louisville's Bilal Powell was the leading rusher with 50 yards on 10 carries.
The North didn't have a first down until Stanzi's 27-yard pass to Wisconsin tight end Lance Kendricks in the final two minutes of the first half.
In the third quarter, Maryland's Da'Rel Scott scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to make it 17-10.- AP