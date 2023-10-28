Potts accounts for 2 TDs, defense has 6 takeaways, Tennessee Tech tops Robert Morris 38-13

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jordyn Potts threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the defense contributed three scores in Tennessee Tech's 38-13 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

In a game where the defense was going to shine, Potts scored on a 1-yard plunge to end a two-play, 7-yard drive for a 7-0 lead. That score was set up by an interception, one of three first-half takeaways for the Golden Eagles (3-5, 1-2 Big South-OVC).

Potts found Torin Baker for 31 yards before the defense made it 21-0 at the half when Daniel Rickert strip-sacked Tyler Szalowski and rumbled into the end zone.

Tennessee Tech entered the game averaging 10.7 points.

The Colonials (2-6, 0-3) got two TD passes from Anthony Chiccitt in the third quarter and but in the fourth, Rickert forced another fumble and Aaron Swafford took it to the end zone for a 31-13 lead. The next play was Tim Coutras with a pick-6 to close out the scoring, his second interception.

Potts was 10 of 22 for 131 yards with an interception and picked up 77 yards on the ground.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here