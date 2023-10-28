Powell, Adebayo spark St. Thomas-Minnesota over Marist 49-14

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Amari Powell threw two first-half touchdown passes, Hope Adebayo ran for two first-quarter scores and St. Thomas-Minnesota rolled to a 49-14 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Powell connected with Colin Chase for a 41-yard touchdown with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter. Adebayo followed with scoring runs of 1 and 43 yards and the Tommies (6-3, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) led 21-0 heading to the second quarter.

Gabriel Abel's 5-yard touchdown run pushed the St. Thomas lead to 28-0. Brock Bagozzi scored on an 11-yard run to get the Red Wolves (4-4, 4-2) on the scoreboard. Powell and Andrew McElroy teamed up for a 9-yard touchdown with 1 second left and the Tommies led 35-7 at halftime.

Shawn Shipman's 2-yard touchdown run for St. Thomas was the only score of the third quarter.

Tristan Shannon had a 2-yard scoring run early in the final period for Marist. Abel added a 7-yard touchdown run for the Tommies to finish the scoring.

Powell completed 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards with one interception for St. Thomas. Shipman rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries. Adebayo rushed six times for 70 yards.

Bagozzi totaled 290 yards on 29-of-48 passing with two interceptions for the Red Wolves. Reed Dexter had seven catches for 93 yards.

The Tommies rushed for 252 yards on 31 attempts and held Marist to 52 yards on 29 carries.